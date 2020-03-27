Tourism chief to do home quarantine

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said Friday that she would undergo self-quarantine after the announcement that Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff, Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement, Romulo-Puyat noted that she was in close contact with Santos in a meeting on March 20.

“Since I do not show any signs nor symptoms, I will not be having myself tested in order to save the limited supply of testing kits to people who truly need it. By staying at home, I will not put anyone I come in contact with at risk. The safety of those around me is my priority,” she said.

Romulo-Puyat said she would continue working while on self-quarantine as the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) staff members have been performing their jobs remotely since the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon began.

“Our locations will not beset us from fulfilling our duties to serve our tourists and stakeholders in this time of need,” she said.

To date, the DOT has assisted 11,863 travelers nationwide while 1,466 remain stranded, mostly from Region 7 (Central Visayas), 700; Region 11 (Davao region), 218; and Region 5 (Bicol), 177.

Source: Philippines News Agency