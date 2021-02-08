Total recoveries among Pinoys abroad with Covid-19 climb to 9,066

A total of 9,066 Filipinos abroad have so far recovered from the deadly coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) logged 136 new recoveries this week.

Based on DFA’s latest bulletin released on Saturday, the overall case count from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 is pegged at 14,420, of which 4,400 are active cases and 954 are fatalities.

The agency also reported four new fatalities and about 444 new confirmed cases from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

The first two Covid-19 deaths were recorded on Feb. 1 and the two others on Feb. 3. All four were from the Middle East/Africa region.

The number of confirmed infections and survivors were the highest on Feb. 4, when the agency reported about 348 confirmed cases and 88 recoveries in all regions — one in the Asia Pacific, 150 in Europe, 192 in the Middle East/Africa, and five in the Americas.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of Covid-19 fatalities and recoveries saw a slight decrease to 6.62 percent and 62.87 percent, respectively,” the DFA said in a statement.

Those under treatment, meanwhile, increased to 30.51 percent, it added.

The active cases by region are broken down as follows: 799 in the Asia Pacific, 787 in Europe, 2,709 in the Middle East/Africa, and 105 in the Americas.

Recoveries are highest in the Middle East/Africa region at 4,754 followed by the Asia Pacific at 1,977, Europe at 1,799, and the Americas at 536.