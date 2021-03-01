Total recoveries among Pinoys abroad at 9,379: DFA

MANILA – A total of 9,379 overseas Filipinos have so far recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), including the additional 78 reported this week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Saturday.

In its latest bulletin, the total confirmed cases since March 2020 are pegged at 14,896 with at least 4,499 of them are still undergoing treatment while 1,018 died.

Some 105 new cases were logged from Feb. 21 to 27, including six fatalities, two of whom were from the Middle East/Africa region, two from the Americas, and two from Europe.

"Compared to last week's percentages, the total number of Covid-19 fatalities saw a slight decrease to 6.83 percent. Meanwhile, recoveries and those under treatment increased to 62.96 percent and 30.20 percent, respectively," the DFA said.

This week, the breakdown of active cases per region is as follow: 805 in the Asia Pacific region, 897 in Europe, 2,713 in the Middle East/Africa region, and 84 in the Americas.

The number of recoveries remain at the highest in the Middle East/Africa region with 4,755 followed by the Asia Pacific with 2,099, Europe with 1,943, and the Americas with 582. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency