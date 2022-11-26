Torres learns from Karate 1-Series A tournament experience

MANILA: For Rebecca Cyril Torres, having had the opportunity to perform at the World Karate Federation (WKF) Karate 1-Series A in Indonesia was a good learning experience.

Despite her failure to reach the medal round of the women’s individual kata event, she was grateful for the exposure that taught her a lot.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako na makapag-compete sa ganitong klase ng kumpetisyon – sa world level. Ang sarap sa pakiramdam na mag-perform at ipakita ang bunga ng mga ensayo kasama ang aming mga coaches (I am thankful to have competed in this kind of competition – in world level. It feels good to perform and show the result of the training with our coaches),” said Torres in an interview on Friday.

“Na-enjoy ko ang bawat performance at maraming mga aral ang mauuwi para mas lalong gumaling sa larangan ng Karate (I enjoyed every performance and I am bringing home many lessons to make me become better in the field of karate)”, she added.

“It’s a world event where athletes can join to garner points and up their ranking. In our event, we were about 82 participants. I reached the semifinal match but unfortunately, I wasn’t able to make it to top 3 for the medal match,” explained the 2022 Vietnam SEA Games bronze medalist in individual Kata and team Kata.

In the first round, Torres scored 22.8 points and was ranked fourth to reach the quarterfinals. In the 2nd round, she placed second with 24.2 points and advanced to the semifinals.

She was unable to proceed to the medal matches after scoring 23.54 points, which put her in sixth place, in the third round.

Torres said Pangilinan and John Enrico Vasquez (male Kata) both made it to the quarterfinal.

Japanese Saeko Azuma scored 26.74 points to beat compatriot Emiri Iwamoto (25.68) for the gold medal.

Japanese Mirisa Ohuchi shared the bronze medal with Indonesian Marzella Sekar Damayanti.

Aside from Torres, Pangilinan and Vasquez, the other karatekas who joined the tournament held from Nov. 18 to 20 at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta were John Christian Lachica (male Kumite -60kg), Alwyn Batican (male Kumite -67kg), Prince Izmen Louis Alejo and Ryan Glenn Giray (male -75kg), Sharief Afif and Ivan Christopher Agustin (male Kumite -84kg), Engene Stoner Dagohoy (male Kumite +84kg), (Maryanne Jenelle Montalvo (female Kumite -50kg) and Arianne Isabel Brito (female Kumite -68kg).

They were accompanied by Karate Pilipinas President Richard Lim and coaches Sonny Montalvo, Rhodee Saavedra, Oliver Manalac, and international referee Chino Veguillas.

Meanwhile, host Indonesia collected three gold medals coming from the female team kata (Resta Malini Angga, Pitaloka Lala Diah, Arkani Khairina Alya Zati), male team kata (Mardana Andi Tomi Aditya, Dwi Dharmawan Andi Dasril and Albiadi Albiadi) and female Kumite +68kg (Dessynta Rakawuni Banurea).

The Indonesians also bagged three silver medals from female kata team (Emilia Sri Hanandyta, Anugrah Nurul Lucky, Dian Monika Nababan), male kata team (Zidane Bhagaskara Mohammad, Herkawijaya Candra Nevo and Andinuddin La Ode) and female Kumite -50kg (Nur Anggrani Annisa) and three bronze medals from female Kumite -50kg (Devi Ida Seri), female Kumite -68kg (Zafanya Ceyco Georgia) and male Kumite +84kg (Sandi Firmansyah).

Aside from the female individual Kata, Japan ruled the male individual Kata event where Aoi Funada registered 26.54 points against Mohammad Hussain of Kuwait, 25.80, and the male Kumite -84kg after Rikito Shimada defeated teammate Yuta Mori, 8-0.

Malaysia got one gold medal courtesy of Shahmalarani Chandran, who scored a 5-2 upset win over Indonesian Annisa Nur Anngraini in the female Kumite -50kg category, and another bronze from the female kata team of Rojin Naccy Nelly Evvaferra, Lovely Anne Robberth and Anak Yampil Niathalia Sherawinnie.

Malaysia shared the female team kata bronze medal with Cambodia (Sreyda Oun, Sreynuch Puthea and Chhenghorng That).

Kazakhstan won the gold medal in the female Kumite -55kg (Assemgul Yerdaulet) and female Kumite -68kg (Laura Alikul) while Hamza Turulja (male Kumite -75kg) and Rijad Dzuho (male Kumite +84kg) delivered the gold medals for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Karate 1 – Series A provides competitors with more opportunities to improve their world rankings.

The Jakarta leg is the fourth and final event of the WKF Karate 1-Series A this year after Pamplona (Spain), Cairo (Egypt), and Kocaeli (Turkey).

The 2023 season will start with the Athens (Greece) event scheduled for January 13-15, 2023.

Source: Philippines News Agency