Top seed makes PH Satellite Series 2 squash tourney semis

Top seed Robert Andrew Garcia and David William Peliño scored contrasting victories to arrange a semifinal showdown in the Philippine Satellite Series 2 at the National Squash Center at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila on Friday night. Garcia recovered from two sets down to beat Jonathan Reyes, 4-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7. Peliño, on the other hand, coasted to an 11-4, 11-9, 11-9 victory over Anson Wong of Hong Kong. "My movement is better now. I had an injury in my last tournament. I couldn't move properly, I couldn't give my 100 percent on the court," Peliño said in an interview on Saturday. He lost to Garcia at the National Open last month. Reymark Begornia also secured a semifinal berth after eliminating Wilson Chan of Hong Kong, 11-5, 11-7, 11-7, to advance against South Korean national player Yoo Jae-jin. Yoo survived top Filipino junior Christopher Buraga, 11-6, 11-5, 5-11, 4-11, 11-7. Buraga, No. 9 in the Asian Squash Federation Under-17 rankings, forced the deciding fifth set, but Yoo was the better player despite a hamstring strain in his right leg sustained in the second set. "He led 5-1 in the fifth set and then I caught up to 4-5 until his game got better again and he was up, 10-5. He's very good at carrying the ball, so I had a hard time, too," said the 16-year-old Buraga. Garcia, a quarterfinalist at the Professional Squash Association Challenger Cup in Hong Kong last March, bagged the first leg title last week. The third leg is scheduled April 20 to 23. Garcia and Peliño teamed up to rule the doubles at the 2019 Manila Southeast Asian Games. In February, they won the 23rd International Jumbo Doubles for the President's Cup at Tanglin Club in Singapore and the Philippine Jumbo Doubles Championships

Source: Philippines News Agency