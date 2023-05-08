Top E. Visayas PNP exec reiterates cops’ role as duty bearers

Be defenders of human rights while performing your tasks of maintaining peace and order in the region. That was the marching order of the newly appointed regional chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Brig. Gen. Vincent Calanoga, as he addressed uniformed and non-uniformed personnel of PNP Eastern Visayas Regional Office during his first flag ceremony here Monday. 'We will have a more frequent performance audit to make sure that all personnel fully understand, appreciate and embrace their respective responsibilities as human rights duty bearers,' said Calanoga, who served as the head of the PNP Human Rights Affairs Office before his assignment in the region. He assured that the police regional office will continue the relentless campaign against illegal drugs, anti-criminality and insurgency. 'I put my trust to the men and women of the region in doing the mandate of the PNP organization, serving and protecting everyone,' he added. Calanoga replaced Brig. Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil during a turnover ceremony Saturday. Marbil assumed the post as the officer-in-charge of the PNP Directorate for Comptrollership. The two were among the five senior police officials affected by the recent revamp in the PNP leadership following the appointment of PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. The new regional director vowed to continue all the programs and projects started by Marbil since he would only lead the region for a short period since he is scheduled to retire in December. 'I will not have the time to introduce new programs. I will continue the existing programs especially since these programs were effective. We will just improve it if needed,' Calanoga said. Among this program is the setting up of Task Force Maharlika, which aims to prevent crime incidents using the route starting from Allen in Northern Samar to San Ricardo in Southern Leyte. The creation of the task force is an initiative of Marbil to secure the major highway after receiving reports that the same highway is being used as a transshipment point for illegal drugs, loose firearms and products from illegal logging. Deployed policemen are tasked to conduct mobile patrol, route and road security, border control, mobile checkpoint and other law enforcement operations. The team will serve as the first responder for any emergency along the stretch of the highway

Source: Philippines News Agency