﻿Tolling of church bells to mark remembrance of Edsa People Power

Churches throughout the Archdiocese of Jaro are encouraged to toll their bells on the evening of February 25 in commemoration of the 36th anniversary of the 1986 People Power Revolution.

In a statement, Archbishop Jose Romeo Lazo encouraged all churches within the diocese to participate in the simultaneous ringing of church bells at 9:25 p.m. Friday.

“May this commemoration revive the spirit of this historic event who is a truthful witness of the nation’s struggle and victory for truth, freedom and democracy,” the Archdiocese of Jaro Commission on Social Communication said in a statement Thursday.

The synchronized pealing of church bells will be done “at the exact time when former President and dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos left the country together with his First Family and their cronies from Malacañang, thus ending 20 years of Marcos dictatorship.”

The Archdiocese has 92 parishes, 85 of which are under the direction of the diocesan clergy, and six under the direction of the religious priests.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. on Monday signed Executive Order No. 165 detailing the commemoration activities in the province in compliance with a Department of the Interior and Local Government memorandum mandating for the celebration.

On the evening of February 25, a freedom rally will also be held at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol grounds starting 8 p.m., a freedom countdown leading to 9:25 p.m. and will be followed by a noise barrage.

“All government agencies, establishments, sectors and households are enjoined to participate in the People Power Noise Barrage, and all churches are earnestly requested to ring their church bells at nine twenty-five in the evening,” the order said.

Vehicles joining the freedom rally will disperse and have a motorcade to different points in the province and city of Iloilo after the noise barrage.

Source: Philippines News Agency