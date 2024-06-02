Toll road services must be improved before any rate hike – Gatchalian

MANILA: Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Sunday urged the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) to ensure that operators of the country's major toll roads improve their services before any additional rate hike is approved and implemented. The TRB has approved the second tranche of toll adjustments for the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), resulting in higher toll rates for motorists starting June 4. 'I pass through NLEX regularly and I know the situation firsthand. People usually complain about the faulty cashless reader and horrible traffic, especially during weekends or holiday breaks when there is a surge of motorists traversing the toll road,' he said in a news release. 'Operators of these toll roads should first fix their defective cashless system and implement a program that would ease traffic congestion before any rate hike is adopted,' he added. Gatchalian noted that motorists continue to endure vehicular bottlenecks in certain parts of toll roads, particularly in areas approaching toll booths. He also said the cashless payment system of major toll roads continues to be erratic, contributing to vehicular build-up in certain areas. 'Any rate adjustment in the country's main toll roads should translate into higher service standards and better experience for motorists,' he said. 'Siguraduhin muna ng TRB na maayos ang pagpapalakad ng mga operator sa NLEX at SLEX bago ito magpasya ng dagdag bayad para sa mga dumadaan dito (The TRB will first make sure that the operators at NLEX and South Luzon Expressway are operating properly before it decides on the surcharge for those passing through it),' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency