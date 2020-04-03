Toll fees waived for health workers amid Covid-19 pandemic

All expressways in Luzon now offer free access for health workers for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

On a Facebook post on Friday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said both San Miguel Corporation (SMC) and Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC)—the parent companies of the 10 expressways in Luzon—have agreed to provide free passes.

“Ang free pass program ay sa pakikipagtulungan ng mga toll operators sa Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) ng DOTr (The free pass program was made possible through a partnership between toll operators and the TRB of the DOTr),” the DOTr said.

According to SMC, medical front-liners may avail of toll-free access through STAR Tollway, South Luzon Expressway, Skyway, NAIAX, and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway.

To avail of free RFID stickers, it said medical personnel would need to present their Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) license while other hospital staff would need to present their certificate of employment to temporary booths the company has set up along its expressways.

The company also requires those interested to present their hospital ID, their existing RFID card, or for those without an RFID, their official receipt and certificate of registration (OR/CR).

For questions, SMC tollways may be reached at 0917-633-8043 or email at customercare@autosweeprfid.com.

Meanwhile, according to MPTC, medical front-liners may avail of free passes through its North Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, Cavite Expressway, C5 Southlink, and Cavite-Laguna Expressway.

It said free Easytrip RFID stickers will be given to medical practitioners who present their PRC license to certain booths along MPTC expressways.

For those with existing Easytrip RFID stickers, they may also register for the free service online by sending a message to the official Facebook page of Easytrip with a picture of their PRC license card, Easytrip Account Number, Easytrip Account Name, Vehicle Plate Number, Car make and model, and contact number.

Aside from toll-free access to expressways, the DOTr provides free rides to medical front liners in Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The free bus service serves 19 routes and is available at https://bit.ly/DOTrFrontlineShuttleMap.

Source: Philippines News Agency