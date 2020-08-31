Toktok execs hopeful on delivery service ops amid pandemic

Executives of Toktok PH, a delivery service provider, are optimistic on their operations as more people turn to this service to lessen exposure to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Jeffrey Ang, Toktok PH Director for Marketing, said online delivery has become a necessity “to ensure the safety of customers and to avoid being in crowded areas.”

He said that while delivery service is purely business, Toktok, which will be launched in October this year, has a heart-warming story behind it.

“All delivery apps will always claim that they offer quality and efficient transactions, cheaper delivery charge, and faster services, but what makes Toktok different is that it was born out of the will to help laid-off workers, be an alternative source of income now that the pandemic affected so many livelihood and to provide service to those who need it,” he told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Ang said they are still in the process of carefully selecting competent riders who need professional driver’s licenses.

He said a Toktok rider may earn around PHP1,500 a day depending on the number of trips they have.

“Toktok wants to help everyone we can and reach out to those who most need income due to inadequate sources caused by this pandemic,” he added.

The company targets to have about 1,000 riders before the end of this year.

Ang said they will initially provide service in Metro Manila and nearby provinces before expanding in other key areas around the country.

“We just need to establish the service in (the) Greater Manila Area, then probably expand in other key cities early next year,” he added.

