Toga Limited’s Malaysian Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd Was Selected For the Prestigious GAIN Program by the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toga Limited’s (OTC: TOGL) wholly-owned subsidiary, TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd (“TOGL Technology”) has been selected for the prestigious GAIN program run by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

The Global Acceleration & Innovation Network (GAIN) program – a program under MDEC, a government-owned agency launched in 1996 – is designed to catalyze the expansion of Malaysian and Malaysia-based technology companies that have the potential to become global players, ultimately building more Malaysian global tech icons. They facilitate tech companies’ expansion into the overseas market through Business Support Ecosystems and business matching sessions established through their eight tech ecosystems in Australia, Cambodia, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

“It is an honor for TOGL Technology to be selected for the GAIN program as the program has strict guidelines around selecting Malaysian companies with strong financials, global aspirations, and forward-looking leadership, as well as scalable and innovative technology products and solutions,” said TOGL Technology Chief Technology Officer, Mr Freddy Chia Kah See. “With strategic collaborations with key stakeholders under our Business Support Ecosystems, we believe we will be well-positioned to take advantage of the ready-access to scale-up our business. Being part of the transformation of Malaysia’s digital economy is a testimony to our innovation, vision and achievements. We look forward to working closely with MDEC as it provides clear end-to-end expansion support for Malaysian tech companies, such as ours, at all growth stages.”

