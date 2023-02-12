TNT takes down Terrafirma for 3rd straight win

MANILA: TNT banked on a solid start to take down Terrafirma, 131-109, and extend its win streak to three in the PBA Governors' Cup at Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in Pasay on Saturday.

The Tropang Giga exploded for 68 points during the first half even as they kept the Dyip at bay until the third quarter to seal the blowout win.

Jalen Hudson fired 36 points on 12-for-15 field goals, hauled down 6 rebounds and issued 2 assists for TNT, which created a three-way tie for the second spot at 5-1 with Converge and San Miguel Beer.

Mikey Williams added 26 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Calvin Oftana chipped in 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists off the bench.

Leader Barangay Ginebra will try to make it 4-0 when it takes on Magnolia Chicken (1-3) at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, also at MOA Arena.

Blackwater (1-4) and Rain Or Shine (0-4) collide in the 4:30 p.m. opener.

Two nights after a 57-point eruption against Blackwater, Jordan Williams made 38 points on 15-of-27 field goals with 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals for Terrafirma, which dropped to 2-3.

"We wanted to have a good start today. We talked about not giving them (Dyip) a chance at the beginning. They played back-to-back (games in three days) so we should have better energy. I think we accomplished that," TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa said in the post-match interview.

The scores:

TNT 131 - Hudson 36, M.Williams 26, Pogoy 16, Oftana 15, K.Williams 10, Castro 7, Chua 4, Khobunton 5, Montalbo 5, Cruz 3, Marcelo 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Acuno 0.

TERRAFIRMA 109 - J.Williams 38, Tiongson 18, Gomez de Liano 13, Camson 13, Alolino 9, Mina 8, Gabayni 6, Daquioag 2, C ahilig 2, Cabagnot 0, Calvo 0, Ramos 0.

Quarters: 31-27, 68-53, 96-77, 131-109

Source: Philippines News Agency