TNT snaps Converge’s perfect start

MANILA: TNT put an end to Converge's hot start in the PBA Governors' Cup with a 128-122 win on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Jalen Hudson went 21-for-31 from the field for a 56-point explosion and, more importantly, helped Mikey Williams close out the show for the Tropang Giga, who seized control of the game in the fourth quarter.

Hudson also had 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and one block, while Williams had 19 points, five rebounds, and two assists for TNT, which tied its victim at 4-1.

Jamaal Franklin put up 47 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and three blocks for Converge

Source: Philippines News Agency