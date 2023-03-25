TNT blasts Meralco in semis opener

TNT imposed its will against Meralco in Game 1 of their PBA Governors' Cup semifinal series at the Ynares Center on Friday night and prevailed, 110-80. The Tropang Giga banked on their solid offensive game and quickly opened a double-digit lead at the end of the first quarter, 31-19. While the Bolts stayed in step in the second quarter, the Tropang Giga erupted anew for 35 points in the third quarter to pull away for good. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists with two steals and two blocks to lead TNT to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series, becoming the first player to complete a triple-double in consecutive games since Justin Brownlee went three straight games with a triple-double in 2019. RR Pogoy added 21 points, two rebounds, and one steal. KJ McDaniels was held to only 12 points but had 14 rebounds and two assists to lead Meralco.

Source: Philippines News Agency