‘Tisoy, Ursula’ delay asphalting works at Surigao airport

The ongoing first layer asphalt overlaying works at the 1,700-meter runway of the Surigao Airport in Surigao City encountered delays during the onslaught of Typhoons Tisoy and Ursula in the late part of 2019.

The two-layer asphalt overlaying is the final phase of the rehabilitation of the runway in Surigao City Airport that was damaged by the 6.7 magnitude quake in February of 2017.

The first layer of asphalt overlaying is now 85 percent complete. Based on the contract the asphalting should be completed by February this year, Surigao City Airport Manager Junelito Abrazado told Philippine News Agency on Thursday.

Abrazado said the contractor has experienced delays when heavy rains affected Surigao City due to the two weather disturbances during the late part of last year, particularly the typhoons Tisoy and Ursula.

There was no asphalt overlaying works during the time when 'Tisoy' and 'Ursula' affected the weather condition here, he added.

Both tropical storms hit the country in December last year.

He said the contractor has already sent a request at the Department of Transportation (DOTr) main office for the extension of their asphalt overlaying.

Abrazado also expressed optimism the contractor will be able to cope up with their overlaying works until the end of February this year.

Cebu Pacific has already sent their inspection team here to check the ongoing rehabilitation works, Abrazado said.

At present, Surigao City Airport caters one flight per day through Cebu Pacific through the Cebu-Surigao-Cebu route.

Abrazado also noted the increase of flight bookings during the Christmas and New Year.

Source: Philippines News Agency