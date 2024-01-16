TIS & Treasury Strategies Announce an Integrated Bank Fee Analysis Solution for Corporate Treasury & Finance

Global Bank Connectivity, Account Management, & Fee Analysis Through a Single Solution

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Today, Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS) and Treasury Strategies, a division of Curinos, Inc., have announced a new partnership agreement that will see Treasury Strategies' global bank fee analysis platform integrated with the TIS cloud platform for cashflow, liquidity, and payments. By leveraging the combined solutions of TIS and Treasury Strategies, corporate treasury and finance teams can now gain complete control and visibility over every element of their banking operations through a single structure.

Since 2010, TIS has enabled organizations to connect their entire banking and back-office landscape together through a single platform that streamlines payments and reporting, simplifies bank account management, and provides total visibility over account balances, transaction details, and all associated bank documentation. By adding the capabilities of the Treasury Strategies bank fee analysis solution, TIS clients can now easily monitor bank fees across all their relationships, standardize fee categories for benchmarking purposes, and automatically identify pricing discrepancies on monthly statements. These capabilities unlock a whole new tier of operational efficiency for clients who want to quickly analyze bank fees across all their relationships and account structures, benchmark these costs across each bank relationship, and then compare their fees against what similar companies are charged both domestically and globally.

Given that TIS has integrated over 85,000 client bank accounts with their platform and can connect organizations to 11,000+ global banking options, the Treasury Strategies bank fee analysis solution serves as a natural extension of these core capabilities. According to Jon Paquette, SVP Solutions at TIS, "The TIS and Treasury Strategies integration is the latest example of our commitment to provide businesses of all sizes and industries with top-tier bank connectivity and bank account management services. With Treasury Strategies as our partner, clients can now access an unprecedented range of datasets to help them evaluate and benchmark the costs of their banking operations on a global scale. This will ultimately enable them to more effectively identify inefficiencies, eliminate redundancies, and create a more sustainable, streamlined, and cost-effective banking structure."

This perspective was shared by Peter Serene, Managing Director of Commercial solutions at Curinos, who added, "We're thrilled to partner with TIS, integrating our advanced bank fee analysis solution, NDepth, into their comprehensive treasury management suite. In today's evolving bank fee and ECR landscape, NDepth is a critical tool. It's designed to empower organizations with unparalleled visibility into their financial operations, aligning with TIS' mission to simplify global payments and cash management. Together, we help organizations assert control over their bank fees, optimize financial processes, and realize substantial savings. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering transformative bank fee analysis benefits for treasurers worldwide".

The partnership between TIS and Treasury Strategies is expected to take effect immediately, with both teams working together to develop an enhanced solution offering for clients. For more information about this announcement, refer to the below media contacts.

About Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS): TIS helps CFOs, Treasurers, and Finance teams transform their global cash flow, liquidity, and payment functions. Since 2010, our award-winning cloud platform and best-in-class service model have empowered the entire office of the CFO to collaborate more effectively and attain maximum efficiency, automation, and control. With over 11,000 banking options, $80 billion in daily cash managed, and $2.5 trillion in annual transaction volume, TIS has a proven track record of combining our unparalleled market expertise with tailored client and community feedback to drive digital transformation for companies of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit tispayments.com and begin reimagining your approach to global cash flow, liquidity, and payments. For additional information, please visit www.tispayments.com.

About Curinos: Curinos is the leading provider of data, technologies and insights that enable financial institutions to make better, and more profitable, data-driven decisions faster. Curinos brings to market a new level of industry expertise across deposits, lending and digital experience solutions and technologies. Through access to comprehensive datasets and analytics, intelligent technologies and connected behavioral insights, Curinos is the partner of choice to help you attract, retain and grow more profitable customer relationships. For additional information, please visit www.curinos.com.

About Treasury Strategies: Treasury Strategies, a division of Curinos is a leading treasury consultancy working with public and private sector treasury organizations. Our experience and thought leadership in corporate treasury management, banking, risk management, working capital, liquidity and payments, combined with our comprehensive view of the market, rewards our clients with a unique perspective and actionable solutions. For additional information, please visit www.TreasuryStrategies.com.

