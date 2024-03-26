TIS Has Signed Binding Agreement with Marlin Equity Partners to Secure a Majority Growth Investment

Marlin Equity Partners has signed a binding agreement to acquire a majority stake in Treasury Intelligence Solutions. The investment puts the company in a great position to continue investing in organic and inorganic growth opportunities across the Office of the CFO. Co-founder Joerg Wiemer, Aquiline Capital Partners LP, and the Management Team retain significant minority positions in the company.

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Today, Treasury Intelligence Solutions ("TIS"), a global leader in cloud-native cash management, liquidity and payment solutions, announced that it has signed a binding agreement to secure majority growth investment from Marlin Equity Partners ("Marlin"). The investment positions TIS to execute on organic and inorganic strategic initiatives to further serve the Office of the CFO. The agreement is subject to customary regulatory clearance. A closing of the transaction is expected in the second quarter.

TIS' Group CEO Erik Masing commented "this exciting partnership with Marlin will fuel our international expansion efforts, leveraging their expertise to broaden our partnerships and strengthen our product offering. In an era of supply chain disruption, rate volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty, the importance of liquidity management, working capital optimization, and secure, efficient B2B payments has never been higher for our customers. The Marlin team demonstrated a deep appreciation for the strength of our value proposition and a strong alignment with our strategic goals."

Chris Calhoun, TIS' CEO of Americas, added "Marlin's deep understanding of the European and U.S. markets, as well as their experience in the Office of the CFO and monetization of data and payments in particular were the key reasons we were keen to partner with them."

"The TIS team impressed us with their strategic and innovative product offering, strong banking integrations and dedicated customers focus. The company's mission-critical platform is well positioned to deliver continued growth in the global market for B2B payments, cashflow and treasury management solutions," said Konstantin von Bismarck from Marlin. "We are excited to welcome TIS to our family of software businesses and are thrilled to support the company's vision of helping more enterprises effectively, securely and transparently manage their treasury needs."

Raymond James served as exclusive financial advisor to TIS. Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Marlin.

About Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS)

TIS helps Chief Financial Officers, Treasurers, and Finance teams transform their global cash flow, liquidity, and payment functions. Since 2010, our award-winning cloud platform and robust service model have empowered the entire office of the CFO to collaborate more effectively and attain maximum efficiency, automation, and control. With over 11,000 banking options, $80 billion in daily cash managed, and $2.7 trillion in annual transaction volume, TIS has a proven track record of combining our extensive market expertise with tailored client and community feedback to drive digital transformation for companies of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit www.tispayments.com.

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with approximately $9 billion in capital commitments. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company's outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 200 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

About Aquiline Capital Partners LP

Aquiline Capital Partners LP is a private investment specialist based in New York, London, Philadelphia, and Greenwich, Connecticut, that invests across financial services and related technologies. The firm has $10.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, visit www.aquiline.com.

