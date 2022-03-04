﻿Tired, hungry NPA rebel yields to Army in Surigao Norte

Exhausted from being always on the run, a New People’s Army (NPA) insurgent has voluntarily surrendered to the Army’s 30th Infantry Battalion (IB) in Gigaquit, Surigao del Norte.

In a statement Thursday, the 30IB identified the NPA rebel as Alias Rustom who belonged to Sandatahang Yunit Pampropaganda of Guerrilla Front 16C of the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee.

Rustom yielded to the 30IB on Tuesday afternoon.

“He voluntarily surrendered due to fatigue, thirst, and hunger while inside the rebel movement especially nowadays that military operations of the 30IB have intensified,” the military unit said.

It added that Rustom managed to escape from his companions which led him to connect with 30IB troopers for his immediate surrender.

“Life inside the NPA movement is very difficult, especially during military operations. Our food is scarce, no water to drink, and we could not sleep at night as we continue to run and walk,” Rustom said as quoted in the 30IB statement.

He added that his longing to be with his family was among the reasons why he decided to abandon the NPA organization.

Lt. Col. Ryan Charles Callanta, the 30IB commander, welcomed the surrender of Rustom and lauded his decision to cut ties with the NPA and return to normal life.

“We continue to call on the remaining NPA rebels in the area to follow the example set by Rustom. Return to the fold of the law while you still have the time,” Callanta said in the 30IB statement.

He said the government is always open to accepting and providing support to NPA rebels who wish to change their lives.

Meanwhile, the 30IB also reported the recovery of high-powered firearms and an improvised explosive device (IED) on Tuesday in the hinterlands of Barangay Magtangele, San Francisco, Surigao del Norte.

Recovered from the area were one M16 rifle, an M79 grenade launcher, and an improvised explosive device.

The recovery of the firearms and IED was the result of the continuing community support program of the 30IB in the area.

The Communist Party of the Philippines – NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency