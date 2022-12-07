Timed to the Epic Fight in Seoul, South Korea: Manny Pacquiao and DK Yoo Release The Showdown NFT Collection

A piece of sports history from the fighters for the fans: Triller and Epik join forces with fighters to release NFT digital collectibles, made exclusively for the match, launching December 10, 2022 for 24 hours only!

Triller and Epik’s Showdown NFT Collection Mystery Box Los Angeles, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Triller, the leading AI-powered creator platform and owner of combat sports brands including Triller Fight Club and BKFC , and Epik , producer of the world’s premium digital items and NFTs, are excited to launch the Showdown NFT Collection on Binance NFT , the official NFT marketplace for the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider. The Showdown NFT Collection digital collectibles feature the legendary Manny Pacquiao and the powerful martial artist DK Yoo and launches timed to their upcoming boxing match taking place on December 10, 2022 at 7PM PT. Visit www.trillersportsnft.com for all the details about the collection.

Showdown NFT Collection will drop on December 10 at 7PM PT for 24 hours with four rarity levels, Super Super Rare (SSR), Super Rare (SR), Rare (R) and Normal (N). 8,000 NFTS in total available by Mystery Box for 40 BUSD. Actual NFT is revealed after opening the Mystery Box.

(Watch the Showdown NFT Collection T easer Video )

“We are proud to announce this partnership between Triller and Epik to launch Showdown in collaboration with Binance NFT marketplace, a unique and rare NFT collection that showcases an innovative approach in handling the star power of legends Pacquiao and DK Yoo,” said Christopher Taurosa, Head of Metaverz and Web3 Strategy for Triller.

“We are extremely excited to bring the fans a special once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect to this tremendous event. Pacquiao vs Yoo is a fight fan’s fantasy that harkens back to the wild 70’s with the imaginary match-up between Muhammad Ali vs Bruce Lee,” added David Tetreault, President of Triller Fight Club.

This remarkable collaboration was created with the goal in mind to introduce fans to the future and limitless potential of sporting NFTs and ignite fan engagement that celebrates a monumental moment in fight history.

“I am very excited to introduce these unique and special NFTs to sports fans around the world. It’s an amazing way to honor our fans and offer something truly unique. See you in the metaverse,” said Martial Artist, DK Yoo

DETAILS:

● The 8,000 NFTs will be offered on Binance NFT marketplace by Mystery Box for 40 BUSD

● All NFTs come with exclusive rewards including:

Credit to buy Pay Per View on FITE (valued at $40 to $50 US)

All purchases gain entry into a lottery for a drawing to win a signed glove

Power Points ranging from 1pt to 10pts empower you with future benefits from Triller, Triller Fight Club, and Epik

Every Power Point equals $1 USD donated to charity. Power up your karma!

● Extra rewards assigned to rarity levels include:

Metaverz meet-and-greet with fighter

○ Two winners receive a 1:1 video chat with fighter

○ Two winners receive a signed glove

○ Two winners receive a pair of front row tickets to future Triller Fight Club events in 2023

All details for breakdown of rarity of levels and rewards are available on www.trillersportsnft.com and on sale starting December 10 at 7PM PT for 24 hours.

About Triller Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform; combat sports brands Triller Fight Club, Triad Combat and BKFC; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE.tv , a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service; Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences; Fangage, a platform for creators to engage fans and monetize content and Julius, a platform for brands and agencies to harness creators for social engagement and social commerce.

About Epik With more than 300 video game clients, Epik is the leading global licensing agency putting brands into video games to produce premium digital items and experiences for over one billion gamers worldwide with the largest digital ecosystem with hundreds of the world’s most popular entertainment brands. Epik is widely considered to be the blockchain industry leader producing collaborations for premium licensed digital collectables, NFTs and exclusive experiences powered by an interoperable proprietary cross-chain technology. Epik was the first and only NFT company to do any deals with AAA gaming companies for NFTs. Clients include Warner Music, Garena, Tencent and Universal. The EPIK Prime token (EPIK) powers a unique loyalty reward program that grants members exclusive NFT benefits and rewards.

Follow Epik on Twitter for the latest: https://twitter.com/ epikprime

