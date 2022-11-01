Time to heal, reflect on one’s mortality: PBBM

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is hopeful that remembering the saints and departed loved ones will help Filipinos cope with anguish and distress.

In his message for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, Marcos said the Covid-19 pandemic has forced everyone to “come to terms with mortality”.

“It taught us to number our days as we realize the uncertainty of our time on Earth. It made us contemplate what it truly means to live a meaningful life and to die free of regrets and at peace with oneself,” he said on Sunday.

He enjoined Filipinos to find lessons that will result in healing.

“As we gain momentum towards complete recovery, I pray that our efforts to remember the saints and our late loved ones will bring healing to our hearts,” he said. “May it likewise reinforce the foundations of our faith and compel us to live with genuine love and compassion in all of our days.”

Both holidays serve as a reminder “to strive, live Christ-centered lives, and fulfill our life’s purpose until we meet our Creator,” Marcos said.

Pray for fallen modern-day heroes

Meanwhile, Department of National Defense (DND) officer-in-charge Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr. called on Filipinos to include departed modern-day heroes in their prayers for during the observance of Undas.

“As we observe All Saints’ Day remembering our dearly departed loved ones and friends, let us also include the modern-day heroes of our nation in our prayers,” he said in a message posted on the DND Facebook page on Monday.

This includes soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, medical and non-medical front-liners who perished in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who lost their lives abroad while working to support their families.

“Pangalagaan natin ang ating mga sarili upang maipagpatuloy natin ang ating paglilingkod sa anumang larangang ating ginagalawan (Let’s take care of ourselves so that we can continue serving in our respective fields). Our service is our legacy, just like those who came before us,” he added.

The predominantly-Catholic Philippines annually observes All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day every November 1 and 2, respectively.

October 31 and November 1 are non-working holidays.

Some local government units allow only fully or partially vaccinated individuals in cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria.

Currently, the wearing of face masks outdoors and indoors is optional.

However, mandatory wearing of face masks will still be implemented in healthcare facilities, medical transport vehicles, and public transportation.

Source: Philippines News Agency