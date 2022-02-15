﻿TikTok user in ‘kill Marcos plot’ to take lie detector test

The social media account owner who allegedly warned of an assassination plot on presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has agreed to undergo a polygraph test to prove his innocence.

Suspect Ruel “Bong” Ricafort has turned over his mobile phone for forensic examination, according to National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cybercrime Division chief Victor Lorenzo on Monday.

“He agreed to turn over his gadget, a cellphone, last week,” Lorenzo told the media via text message. “(He has) agreed (to a lie-detector test) but we are yet to schedule it.”

Ricafort surrendered to the NBI-Anti Organized and Transnational Crime Division on February 9 but claimed his account on the video platform TikTok was accessed without his knowledge.

He said he wants to file charges against those who wrongfully used his account and posted “we are meeting everyday to plan for BBM’s assassination. Get ready” last month.

Despite the threat, Marcos and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, continue to go around the country for their campaign sorties which started in a kickoff rally at Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on February 8.

On Sunday, Marcos was in Mandaluyong City, the bailiwick of his campaign manager, recently resigned Metro Manila Development Chair Benhur Abalos and in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan on Monday.

