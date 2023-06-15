TIKTOK HELPS BOOST INCOME OF 80 PER CENT USERS, CREATORS IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

TikTok revealed that more than 80 per cent of Southeast Asia users and creators have boosted their income through the short video app within the past year.

The TikTok Effect: Accelerating Southeast Asia's Businesses, Education and Community report launched today said that these users have strengthened their income through multiple avenues such as earning through TikTok Live or working with brands and partnerships.

“Small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) managed to increase their revenues by nearly 50 per cent after using TikTok to promote and sell their products and services.

“At the same time, four in five businesses (79 per cent of the SEA users) transitioned from offline to online marketing using the platform,” according to the report launched during the TikTok Southeast Asia Impact Forum here, today.

Meanwhile, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew in his opening speech at the forum said that the apps gets more than 325 million users from this region every month and 15 million businesses use the platform.

Due to the impact, Chew said the ByteDance, the TikTok owner, will invest nearly US$12.2 million to support and help TikTok entrepreneurs as well as to establish the community.

“The investment will support more than 120,000 SMB and entrepreneurs for the next three years to transition their business online and participate in the digital economy,” he said.

He added that the investment also aims to build and support communities which include developing the ASEAN Foundation Social Enterprise Development Programme.

TikTok, launched in September 2016, became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, TikTok Shop expanded to six Southeast Asia countries namely Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency