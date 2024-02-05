Tighter measures vs. drugs in W. Visayas ports, wharves pushed

ILOILO: Operators of seaports and wharves in Western Visayas are enjoined to install and maintain operational x-ray devices and to have narcotics sniffing dogs to address the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region. Resolution number 01, signed by 19-member agencies of the Regional Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee (RLECC), a copy of which was furnished to the media on Monday, also called for additional deployment of personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) for the aggressive and sustained campaign. The X-ray device provides clear and unobtrusive views of items hidden in containers, while narcotics sniffing dogs have been effective in gathering evidence for the filing of cases under the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The RLECC, chaired by Brig. Gen. Sidney Villaflor of the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO6), said that from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023, the 1,706 anti-illegal drug operations seized over 33 kilograms of sha bu and 2.2 kilograms of marijuana with a total value of PHP228 million. The series of operations also apprehended 2,225 drug personalities, it said. In January this year, PRO6 seized 7,713.15 grams of shabu valued at over PHP52 million and apprehended 237 personalities from 185 operations. 'Illegal drug trafficking and smuggling through roll on-roll off (RORO) vessels and by the use of public/private transportation are the primary means of transporting large volumes of illegal drugs in the region,' the 12-page resolution said. It added the use of technology and the growing popularity of courier services and bank-to-bank or wireless cash transfers are the preferred modes of payment. 'Security measures to be implemented at seaports and public transportation terminals remain a big challenge in denying the entry of illegal drugs as they serve as a common gateway, along with the new norm of transaction and movement of illegal drugs in the region through the use of social media platforms and online payment app lications,' the RLECC said. Based on its intelligence information, the drug distribution in the region was dominated by the 'Happy Go Lucky Gang' and the 'Batang Cebu Gang' inside the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City. The RLECC resolution will be furnished to the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) and other concerned agencies and instrumentalities for appropriate action. Source: Philippines News Agency