Tight security in place for US VP Harris’ Palawan visit: PRO 4-B

Heightened security measures will be in place for the visit of United States Vice President Kamala Harris to the province of Palawan next week, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 4-B (Mimaropa) said Friday.

Harris, the highest-ranking US official to visit Puerto Princesa City, will meet with civil society leaders, residents, and representatives of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on November 22 as part of her official trip to the Philippines.

“The security plans have been laid down and all police units were already on heightened alert status as part of our proactive measures ahead of the visit of US Vice President Kamala D. Harris in Palawan next week,” PRO 4-B spokesperson Lt. Col. Klyde Kalyawen told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) when sought for a comment.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the Presidential Security Group (PSG) would lead the security preparations during the visit of the US’ second-highest official.

“Ang PSG ang overall in charge sa (The PSG is in charge of overall) security preparation for the visit of US VP Kamala Harris. The PNP will nonetheless provide the necessary assistance relating to the visit,” Fajardo told reporters in a message.

Harris’ trip to Palawan follows her bilateral meetings with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte in Manila on November 21.

Her meeting with Marcos will focus on strengthening Washington DC’s security alliances and economic relationship with the country.

The discussions will also tackle partnerships on the digital economy and accelerating the transition to clean energy.

Harris is flying to the Philippines from Thailand on November 20.

