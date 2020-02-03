TIEZA approves high-impact tourism facilities in Baler

-The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) has approved some PHP44.05 million worth of tourism facilities in this capital town of Aurora which seeks to promote sustainable tourism here.

Municipal Engineer Sofronio Raul Egargue said TIEZA Assistant Chief Operating Officer for Architectural and Engineering Services Sector, Nestor Domalanta, sent a letter to Mayor Rhett Ronan Angara informing the approval of the latter's request to develop and build better facilities that will boost local tourism industry.

Egargue said the approved projects include the construction of PHP5-million two-story tourist assistance center, PHP2.5-million construction of green restrooms at Baler Quezon Park; and the PHP36.55 million worth of supply, delivery, and installation of solar street lights.

He said his office has already submitted the needed documents for the projects.

Mayor Angara, in an interview with Philippine News Agency (PNA), said he is very thankful for the approval of his request, adding these tourism infrastructure projects will provide a better and safer experience to tourists.

I want to boost tourism investments and more revenues in this capital town of Aurora without any loan, he said

Source: Philippines News Agency