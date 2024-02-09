Latest News

Tickets to 11th Asian Age Group swimming tourney now on sale

MANILA: Tickets to the 11th Asian Age Group Championships scheduled from Feb. 26 to March 9 at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac are now on sale. The tournament features four disciplines, namely swimming (Feb. 26-29), diving (Feb. 26-March 1), artistic swimming (March 2-6) and water polo (March 3-9). Tickets can be purchased at: URL:https://www.ticketmax.ph/events/11th-asian-age-group-swimming-championship/. The price of a Daily Pass is PHP200 (plus transaction fees) while multi-day passes are also available as follows: Swimming (4 days @ PHP800), Diving (5 days @ PHP1,000), Artistic Swimming (5 days @ PHP1,000), Water Polo (7 Days @ PHP1,400), Championship (All 13 days @ PHP2,600). Payments can be made through GCash, Maya, GrabPay, Visa, Mastercard, Bank Transfer and Paypal. More than 1,000 athletes from 25 countries are expected to join the tournament. The Philippines has 44 entries. The world-class New Clark City Aquatics Center is one of the venues used during the 2019 Southeast Asi an Games. Source: Philippines News Agency

