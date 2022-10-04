Tickets sold in Navotas, Davao win P14.9-M lotto jackpot

Two bettors became instant millionaires after winning the PHP14.9-million jackpot in Monday’s Mega Lotto 6/45 draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced Tuesday.

In an advisory, the PCSO said the bettors guessed the winning combination 45-04-38-44-21-36 with a total prize money of PHP14,985,585.

The winning tickets were bought by bettors in Navotas City in Metro Manila and Panabo City in Davao del Norte. They can claim the check at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards.

Lotto winnings of over PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20-percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

Prizes not claimed within a year shall be forfeited.

The 6/45 Mega Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The PCSO is urging the public to patronize its games to generate more funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the agency said it does not only help individuals in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency