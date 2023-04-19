Tickets bought in Cebu City, QC win P82-M lotto jackpot

Two bettors from different regions became instant millionaires after they hit the PHP82-million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 draw on Tuesday night.. The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), in an advisory Wednesday, said the bettors guessed the winning combination, 42-21-01-36-23-37, and will split the prize money of PHP82,139,803. The winning tickets were bought in Cebu City and Cubao, Quezon City. Winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, as specified in Republic Act 1169, the law on PCSO lotteries. All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. Winners must write their names and signature on the back of the winning tickets and present two government-issued identification cards or documents. Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law. Some 92 others won PHP24,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits, while 2,350 will get PHP800 each for four correct digits, and 39,558 will settle for PHP20 each for three correct digits. The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Meanwhile, the PCSO reported that it has released PHP32.2 million in medical assistance to a total of 4,765 eligible beneficiaries nationwide from April 11 to 14. Citing its latest data, the state lottery agency said in a statement the funds were released to beneficiaries through its Medical Access Program (MAP). The beneficiaries include 513 indigents from the National Capital Region who received PHP5.9 million worth of assistance; 1,131 from Northern and Central Luzon who were given PHP8.4 million; and 1,315 from the Southern Tagalog and Bicol Region who received PHP6.3 million. In the Visayas, 844 individuals were provided with PHP5.7 million in medical aid while 962 in Mindanao received PHP5.7 million. The MAP, formerly known as the Individual Medical Assistance Program, augments medical assistance for indigent Filipinos, particularly for hospital confinement, chemotherapy, dialysis and post-transplant medicines. PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles urged the public to support the agency's gaming products in order to raise additional revenue for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities. Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps individuals in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions.

Source: Philippines News Agency