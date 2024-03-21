Ticket sold in Quezon province wins P23-M Mega Lotto jackpot

MANILA: A bettor from Quezon Province bagged the PHP23 million jackpot of Wednesday night's Mega Lotto 6/45 draw. In an advisory Thursday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winning combination 08-07-16-17-11-37 carried a total jackpot prize of PHP23,122,833.80. The ticket was bought in Castro, Generoso Landco Park in Lucena City. Winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, as specified in Republic Act 1169, the law on PCSO lotteries. All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office on Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. Winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law. Meanwhile, 31 others won PHP32,000 each for guessing five of the six winning digits; 1,682 will get PHP1,000 each for four correct digits; and 27,479 will settle for PHP30 each for three correct digits. The 6/45 Mega Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. PCSO General Manager Mel Robles urged the publ ic to support the agency's gaming products to raise additional revenue for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities. Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps individuals in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. Source: Philippines News Agency