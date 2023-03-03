Ticket sold in Misamis Occidental wins P18-M Super Lotto jackpot

MANILA: A lone bettor from Misamis Occidental province became an instant millionaire after guessing the six-digit combination of the Super Lotto 6/49 in Thursday night’s draw.

In a statement on Friday, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager Melquiades Robles said the winner from Ozamis City got the winning combination of 20-30-35-28-18-21 with total jackpot prize of PHP18,765,983.80.

The bettor can claim the prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City by presenting the winning ticket and two identification cards.

As provided in the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20 percent tax.

Prizes not claimed within a year shall be forfeited.

Meanwhile, 19 others won PHP50,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits, while 1,343 will get PHP1,200 each for four correct digits, and 23,430 will settle for PHP50 each for three correct digits.

The Super Lotto 6/49 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

This is the first time this month that a bettor won the jackpot prize of the government’s lottery games.

The PCSO is urging the public to patronize its games to generate more funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities.

Source: Philippines News Agency