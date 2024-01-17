Ticket sold in Manila wins P640-M Super Lotto jackpot

MANILA: A bettor from Metro Manila bagged the PHP640-M jackpot prize of the Super Lotto 6/49 draw on Tuesday night. In a radio interview on Wednesday, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager Melquiades Robles said the ticket bought from Manila got the winning combination of 26-33-14-48-06-42 with a total jackpot prize of PHP640,654,817. "One winner, sa Manila ang outlet niya. As far na inabutan ko, ito 'yung pinakamataas, PHP640 million (We have one winner from an outlet in Manila, So far, this is the biggest prize won since I joined the PCSO, PHP640 million)," Robles said. He also said Tuesday's Lotto tickets sales at PHP265 million is so far the highest daily sales recorded by the agency. The bettor can claim the prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City by presenting the winning ticket and two identification cards. As provided in the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20-percent tax. Prizes not claime d within a year shall be forfeited. The Super Lotto 6/49 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Robles urged the public to support the agency's gaming products to raise additional revenue for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities. Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. Source: Philippines News Agency