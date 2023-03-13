Ticket sold in Bulacan wins P49.5-M Ultra Lotto jackpot

A lone bettor from Bulacan province became the sixth solo millionaire this month from the state lottery games after winning the PHP49.5-million jackpot of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw on Sunday night.

The bettor correctly guessed the winning combination of 13-30-10-22-02-15, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said in an advisory Monday.

The ticket was bought in Meycauayan City, Bulacan.

Winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, as specified in Republic Act 1169, the law on PCSO lotteries.

All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City.

Winners must write their names and signature on the back of the winning tickets and present two government-issued identification cards or documents.

Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 is drawn every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

This is the sixth time this month that a lone bettor won the jackpot prize of the government's lottery games.

A lone bettor from Davao City has become the latest millionaire after winning the PHP29.7-million jackpot of the Grand Lotto 6/55 on March 11.

Last March 9, a lone bettor from Mandaue City, Cebu province bagged PHP16.3 million of the Lotto 6/42 draw while a lone bettor from Pulilan town, Bulacan became an instant millionaire after hitting the PHP109-million jackpot of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw last March 7.

On March 6, another lone bettor from Bayugan town, Agusan del Sur province became an instant millionaire after hitting the PHP12-million jackpot of the Mega Lotto 6/45 and last March 3, a lone bettor from Ozamis City, Misamis Occidental province became an instant millionaire after guessing the six-digit combination of the Super Lotto 6/49 with jackpot prize of PHP18.7 million.

PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles urged the public to support the agency's gaming products in order to raise additional revenue for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO helps individuals in need of medical assistance and also provides funds to government institutions.

Meanwhile, the PCSO joined the nation in celebration of National Women's Month (NWM) last March 8 and gave out free Super Lotto 6/49 tickets to 130 Filipino women lotto players as part of the 'Super Ticket Para Kay Super Pinay" promo.

Under the promo, the first 100 women lotto players from the general public who each bought a lotto ticket with a minimum worth of PHP10 were each given free Super Lotto 6/49 tickets worth PHP100.

A total of 30 women lotto patrons who each bought a lotto ticket worth PHP10 at any lotto terminal located in all PCSO branch offices nationwide were also each given a free Super Lotto 6/49 ticket worth PHP100.

'Ang PCSO ay nakikiisa sa pagdiriwang ng 2023 National Women's Month. Nagpapasalamat ang PCSO sa lahat ng mga kahanga-hangang Pinay na lumahok sa promo. Ito ay isang parangal sa ating mga magigiting na mga kababaihan (PCSO is joining in the celebration of 2023 National Women's Month. PCSO thanks all the amazing Filipinas that participated in the promo. It's a tribute to our brave women),' said PCSO chairperson Junie Cua in a separate statement

Source: Philippines News Agency