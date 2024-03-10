Ticket bought in QC wins P14.6-M Lotto jackpot

MANILA: A bettor from Metro Manila bagged the PHP14.6 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 6/42 draw. The winning number combination 17-21-12-24-30-02 carried a jackpot prize of PHP14,652,151.40 and was won by a bettor who bought a ticket in Diliman, Quezon City, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said in an advisory on Sunday. The check can be claimed at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards. The bettor has one year to claim the prize. Lotto winnings of over PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law. Meanwhile, 70 others won PHP24,000 each for guessing five of the six winning digits; 2,650 will get PHP800 each for four correct digits; and 33,844 will settle for PHP20 each for three correct digits. The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The PCSO urges the public to patronize the games as a large portion of the revenues goes to the government's charity programs. Source: Philippines News Agency