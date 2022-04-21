﻿Ticket bought in Pasay wins P33-M lotto jackpot

A lucky bettor in Pasay City bagged the PHP33 million jackpot prize in Wednesday night’s Mega Lotto 6/45 draw.

In an advisory Thursday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the lucky bettor guessed the winning combination of 42-05-10-30-27-19 with a jackpot of PHP33,070,560.

The winning ticket was bought in Pasay City, National Capital Region (NCR).

To claim the check, the bettor must go to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two ID cards.

As provided in the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20-percent final tax.

A total of 78 bettors won PHP32,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 2,404 will get PHP1,000 each for four correct digits, and 32,904 will settle for PHP30 each for three digits.

Prizes not claimed within a year shall be forfeited.

The Mega Lotto 6/45 is drawn on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

PCSO General Manager Royina Garma urged the public to patronize PCSO games to generate more funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities.

Garma said through its mandatory contributions, the agency does not only help individuals in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions.

Source: Philippines News Agency