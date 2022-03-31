﻿Thursday forecast: Fair weather, isolated rains across PH

The prevailing easterlies across the country will bring warm and humid weather, with some areas getting isolated rains Thursday, the weather bureau said.

“Warm and humid weather will prevail, especially at noon. Isolated rains are likely in the afternoon or evening,” said Grace Castañeda of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Castañeda added that there is no weather disturbance that may affect the country.

Luzon will have fair, warm, and humid weather.

“Stay indoors or limit outdoor activities. Avoid direct exposure to sunlight, and bring sun protection such as caps and umbrella. Wear light clothes and drink water to prevent the health risks of direct sun exposure,” Castañeda said.

Metro Manila’s temperature is up to 34 °C; Laoag and Tuguegarao’s temperature will reach up to 33 °C.

The Visayas and Mindanao will also have fair weather with isolated rains.

Castañeda warned that while these rains may last for a short period, the public should still take precautions against possible flooding and landslides, especially during severe thunderstorms.

Zamboanga and Davao’s temperature is up to 33 °C; Tacloban, Iloilo and Cebu up to 32 °C.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will continue to prevail over northern Luzon.

Source: Philippines News Agency