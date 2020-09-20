Thunderstorms to bring cloudy skies, isolated rains: PAGASA

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) spotted east of Batanes on Sunday.

According to its 5 a.m. forecast, the PAGASA said that as of 3 a.m. Sunday, the LPA was estimated based on all available data at 1,340 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned the public against possible flash floods and landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will blow all over the country while coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

Sunday’s minimum temperature is 24.6°C while the maximum temperature is 32.6°C, PAGASA said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency