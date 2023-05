THUNDERSTORMS, STRONG WINDS IN 11 STATES, FEDERAL TERRITORIES

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in 11 states and the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Federal Territories until 5pm today.

The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) in a statement issued at 1.35pm today informed that the states involved are Kedah (Langkawi, Yan, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu), Penang and Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang, Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim).

The warning is also issued for Kelantan (Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang) and Terengganu (Setiu and Hulu Terengganu) as well as Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Pekan and Rompin).

Also affected are Selangor (Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Petaling, Hulu Langat and Sepang); Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban, Kuala Pilah, Rembau and Tampin); Melaka and Johor (Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru) as well as Sarawak involving Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei and Mukah (Tanjung Manis, Daro and Matu).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency