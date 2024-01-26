Thumbs up for PH hosting of Asian Age Group Swimming Championships

An official from Asia Aquatics has expressed optimism about the Philippine hosting of the 11th Asian Age Group Championships (AAGC) in Tarlac next month. 'Just minor kinks to be ironed out and 11th AAGC (kicking off February 24) is seen to be a success,' Farid Fatahian, Asia Aquatics liaison officer to the 11th Asian Age Group Championships local organizing committee, said on Friday. 'The LOC's key persons demonstrated a high degree of professionalism, hence my confidence,' said Farid, who had been involved in countless events at all levels since 2001 when he was with Asia Aquatics. Farid was briefed by LOC officers led by Joseph Alcazar (President/CEO), Dave Carter (COO) and Philippines Aquatics Inc. Executive Director Chito Rivera on the preparations during the ocular inspection of the venue and allied facilities at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac last Thursday. The supporting cast included support services division head Sarita Zafra, sports/competition head Richard Luna, venue head Miko David, tra nsportation and airport services head Ramon Eusebio, accommodations head Edgar Nicolas, catering head Kathy Caper, marketing head Raoul Floresca, volunteer head Errol Topacio and media head Red Dumuk -- who are veterans of either the 30th Southeast Asian Games 2019, FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 or both which the Philippines hosted. The Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee are also supporting the newly-recognized Philippine Aquatics Inc. headed by president Miko Vargas with Batangas First District Rep. Eric Buhain as secretary general. Brunei Darussalam, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and the Philippines plus possible five countries will see action in the continental competition for athletes aged 11 to 18 years old. The swimming competition on February 26-29 will kick off the champi onships followed by diving (Feb. 26-March 1), artistic swimming (March 2-6) and water polo (March 3-9). Source: Philippines News Agency