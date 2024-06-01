THREE KILLED, INCLUDING TWO SIBLINGS, AFTER MPV SKIDS AND LANDS IN DITCH

JOHOR BAHRU, Three people were killed after the Toyota Alphard MPV (multipurpose vehicle) they were travelling in skidded and landed in a ditch at Kilometre 14.3 of the Sultan Iskandar Highway here today. Johor Bahru Utara district police deputy chief Supt Yusof Othman said in the incident that happened at 8.11 am, the woman driver in her 30s and two passengers, a 27-year-old man, and a 35 year-old woman, died at the scene. He said the MPV was travelling from Bukit Indah towards Johor Bahru before it went out of control. "The woman driver lost control of the vehicle before it skidded to the left shoulder of the road and plunged into a drain with a depth of water of about three metres as it had just stopped raining," he said in a statement today. "All victims who died at the scene were believed to have succumbed to internal injuries. The driver and male passenger were siblings, while the woman passenger was their friend." He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Ac t 1987. Meanwhile in a separate statement, Larkin Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer (PBK ) I Haizrul Rahmad said all victims were locals, with the driver identified as Chu Wan Rou, while the male passenger as Chu Wei Yean and female passenger as Aw Siew Chern. Source: BERNAMA News Agency