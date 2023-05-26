THREE KIDS DRESSED AS ‘RMAF PILOTS’ DRAWS THE ATTENTION OF LOCAL, FOREIGN VISITORS AT LIMA’23

Three young brothers dressed in full-fledged air force pilot uniform drew the attention of local and foreign visitors at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA’23) exhibition today.

The brothers - Muhammad Faiq Mohamad Faizal, 12; Muhammad Qais, 8; and Muhammad Qaid, 4 - aspire to follow in the footpath of their father and become pilots when they grow up.

The father of the three kids, Mohamad Faizal Abd Aziz, 40, is a pilot in the Royal Malaysian Air Force and flies the MD503 aircraft.

Mohamad Faizal is also a part of the Armed Forces aerobatics team that is involved in the LIMA’23 airshow since Tuesday.

When met by Bernama at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC), Muhammad Qais, the third in a family of four siblings, said he dreams of flying the F-117A Nighthawk or simply known as ‘Black Jet’ when grows up.

“When I grow up, I want to be a fighter jet pilot because fighter jets are super fast. I wish to fly the Black Jet because my father said it is a good aircraft,” said Muhammad Qais who was very excited to be at the LIMA’23 exhibition which was opened to the public today.

Meanwhile, the eldest of the three boys, Muhammad Faiq said apart from becoming a pilot, his other aspiration is to become a weapons and army equipment expert because he was attracted to the position after watching such action through video games.

His mother Yuzaini Mohamad, 38, said the main objective of dressing up her three sons in Royal Malaysian Air Force uniform was to offer their support for her husband who is involved in the aerobatics team as well as to inspire them to become pilots.

“It was my husband who bought the uniform from the United States and we all came here today to support my husband. He wanted us to see what his career was all about,” said Yuzaini who arrived from Kluang, Johor yesterday.

Yuzaini, a housewife, said her husband has been undergoing training for the past three weeks to prepare for LIMA’23, specifically the airshow.

Members of the public who wish to attend the LIMA’23 exhibition can do so at MIEC until tomorrow.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency