Three Acronis Leaders Honored on CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel List

This exclusive recognition is awarded to Florence Jule, Fernanda Silva, and Kelsey Buller for their constant dedication to channel excellence

Acronis Women of the Channel Winners BURLINGTON, Mass., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named three Acronis leaders to its Women of the Channel (WOTC) list for 2023: Florence Jule, Senior Director of Americas Marketing; Fernanda Silva, Senior Manager, Channel Sales; and Kelsey Buller Partner Marketing Manager. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

“I am truly honored to be recognized for my contribution in the channel to build programs to help our partners grow,” said Jule. “Listening carefully to our partners and understanding their unique challenges on how to go to market, we can create tailored channel programs to help them grow. This approach allows us to build strong, collaborative relationships with our partners, based on mutual trust. I’m so proud of what my peers and I have accomplished this year, and can’t wait to see what the future holds for the channel and Acronis.”

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

“Thank you to CRN and my peers for recognizing the hard work we put into our channel offerings,” said Silva. “Our partnerships are what make Acronis successful, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without our robust and well-orchestrated channel program and partnership benefits.”

The extraordinary women recognized on the 2023 CRN WOTC list go above and beyond to ensure the success of Acronis and its partners. With their strategic visions and channel advocacy, they directly impact the growth of the channel and help Acronis achieve its strong bonds with its partners. Together, these women have streamlined the managed service provider (MSP) recruitment services, transformed how Acronis conducts partner marketing, and created an innovative MSP questionnaire that expedites onboarding and assists in customizing partnerships based on personalized goals and action plans.

“This recognition means a lot to me, and I’m happy to accept this accolade,” said Buller. “I hope my efforts and successes continue to inspire future generations of women tech leaders. I thank CRN and congratulate the fellow women of the channel recognized on this renowned list.”

The Acronis women leaders of the channel have successfully created a channel framework to align Acronis sales and marketing teams with each partner’s unique business and marketing strategy. The objective is to understand the needs of each partner to better strategize business and marketing plans, encourage feedback, increase consumption and product adoption while driving an increase in revenue.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

To learn more about the 2023 CRN WOTC achievement, check out our blog here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/ blog/posts/three-exceptional- acronis-women-recognized-on- crns-2023-women-of-the- channel-list

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

