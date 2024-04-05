Thousands of vacancies up for grabs in Dumaguete job fair

MANILA : More than a thousand vacancies are available to those seeking employment locally or overseas during a job fair set Saturday in this Negros Oriental capital. Socorro Mira, head of Public Employment Service Office (PESO) here, told the Philippine News Agency on Friday that 14 local companies and seven overseas manning agencies will be participating in the local and overseas job fair at a mall here. This is the first job fair for this year, initiated by the city government through the PESO, in cooperation with other agencies, such as the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). Available positions include those in the construction, hospitality and business process outsourcing sectors; nurses, service crew, and restaurant workers, among others. Mira said representatives of the Department of Migrant Workers, the Overseas Workers Welfare Association and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority will also be on hand to provide services to the jobseekers. Another job fair is scheduled o n May 1, in coordination with the DOLE, as part of the Labor Day anniversary celebration, Mira said. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency