Thousands join Sto. Niño fluvial, foot procession in Cebu

CEBU CITY: Despite the grueling heat, thousands of Catholic faithful paid homage to the Sr. Sto. Niño on Saturday by joining the solemn foot procession here. Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma blessed the miraculous image of the Holy Child as a sea of devotees waited on the streets and outside of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño at its main gate on Osmeña Boulevard. Religious leaders, church workers and volunteers traversed the shorter route from Osmeña Blvd. passing by Alcantara St., V. Rama Ave., B. Rodriguez St., and back to Osmeña Blvd., all the way to the Basilica. The Vatican's papal chaplain, Msgr. Jan Thomas Limchua, accompanied two bishops and monsignors, along with the Augustinian friars, led by Basilica rector Fr. Nelson Zerda. Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billones led other bishops and clergy in a Visperas Mass at 5:30 p.m. Lt. Col. Donald Narra, operations officer of the 701 Ready Reserve Battalion, said more than 100 reservists and about 400 Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets helped the pol ice secure the procession route and the carroza (carriage) that carried the image of the Sto. Niño. 'The University of the Visayas also sent their students of Criminal Justice to help secure the clergy, religious, and devotees near the carroza of the Sto. Niño,' he told the Philippines News Agency. The Visayas Command said in a statement that 11 Navy assets from the Naval Forces Central were deployed off Mactan Channel to secure the fluvial procession prior to the foot procession. The Sinulog grand parade on Sunday afternoon will cap the events related to the Sto. Niño feast. Source: Philippines News Agency