Thousands join indignation rally vs CPP-NPA-NDF in Soccsksargen

Thousands of residents and peace advocates took to the streets in parts of Region 12 or Soccksargen on Thursday to denounce the atrocities of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

The indignation rally, which was part of nationally-coordinated simultaneous protest actions, greeted the 51st foundation anniversary of the CPP.

Carrying posters and tarpaulins, the protesters called for an end to the terrorist activities, extortion, harassment and deception of civilians, as well as recruitment of minors and indigenous peoples by the CPP-NPA-NDF.

In this city, around 200 people, including police and military officials as well as former NPA members, gathered at the Plaza Heneral Santos for the protest action.

Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said the mobilization was aimed to further drum up support from local stakeholders in the government's efforts to put an end to local communist armed conflict.

Their violent acts claimed countless lives, mostly of our innocent brothers and sisters. Today, we rally to support peace and order, and the development initiatives of the present administration by denouncing all forms of violence, terrorism, and atrocities that impede peace and development in the communities, he said during the rally here.

Noel Legaspi, popularly known as Ka Efren and a former long-time spokesperson of the NPA Far South Mindanao Region, said they fought a useless battle for years against the government and wasted their lives in the process.

He said they suffered hardships and deception by their leaders, and forcing them to commit atrocities against civilians and local communities.

It only benefitted our leaders and left us and our families in worst economic situation, he said.

Legaspi, who surrendered in South Cotabato province along with his wife Wendy in January 2018 after 26 years in the rebel movement, urged his former comrades to also surrender and join the government's efforts to bring peace and progress to local communities.

Another former NPA member, identified only as Ka Igan, confirmed the NPA's deception in recruiting innocent minors into the rebel movement.

Igan claimed he was only eight-years-old when he was enticed to join the NPA due to promised benefits for his family. He ran errands for various NPA unit commanders before eventually becoming a propagandist and a regular cadre.

Igan said he had participated in extortion activities and reached as far as Malalag, Davao del Sur for assignments. We survived by eating just once a day at that time, he said in the vernacular.

Corpus urged other NPA members to also surrender and avail of the government's reintegration program.

He cited the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program, which offers cash and livelihood assistance to rebel returnees.

The police official urged residents to help the government's efforts to end the terroristic acts of the CPP-NPA by reporting and not supporting any of their activities.

Meantime, Councilor Jose Edmar Yumang, chair of the city council's committee on public order and safety, said the local government fully supports the national government's efforts against the "communist terrorists".

He said they already declared the CPP-NPA-NDF persona non grata in the city last October.

Yumang added that the city government has set aside a budget to assist NPA rebels who will surrender here.

Source: Philippines News Agency