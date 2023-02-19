Thousands flee homes as LPA hits Butuan, Caraga provinces

BUTUAN CITY: Thousands of residents in Butuan City as well as in the neighboring provinces of Agusan del Norte and Agusan del Sur fled their homes as the trough of the low-pressure area (LPA) brought heavy rains that caused flooding and landslides Saturday.

As of the 10 a.m. weather bulletin, the LPA was already in the vicinity of San Vicente, Northern Samar or 40 kilometers east of Masbate City, Masbate.

The probability of a tropical depression within 24 hours is less likely, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

The LPA will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, the Bicol Region, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar and Samar.

In Butuan City, 5,026 families from 38 villages moved to evacuation centers for safety.

Heavy rains started to lash Butuan City in the early morning of Saturday, flooding most streets, subdivisions and villages.

A landslide was also reported in Barangay De Oro on Saturday morning but was immediately cleared out in the afternoon.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) in Butuan said 2,543 food boxes worth PHP642,880 were distributed as of Saturday night.

Distribution of food packs in evacuation centers will continue until the flooded areas are cleared.

“We remind our residents in Butuan to be always on alert, especially in times of disasters, to save lives,” the CSWDO said in a statement Sunday.

In Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office reported that 15 villages were hit by flooding as of Saturday.

A total of 803 families or 3,516 individuals were directly affected and are temporarily sheltered in 22 evacuation centers. In Jabonga, Agusan del Norte, four villages were affected by flooding that sent 216 families or 720 persons to evacuation sites while in Agusan del Sur, 83 families also abandoned their flooded areas in Talacogon.

Evacuation of residents were also reported in the towns of San Francisco, Prosperidad, Bunawan, and Rosario; and in the province of Dinagat Islands on Saturday.

Landslides were reported in the town of Sibagat in Agusan del Sur, particularly in Barangay Kioya and in Purok 1, Barangay Mahayahay; and in Barangay Tigbao in Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands.

