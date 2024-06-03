Think tank: PBBM’s stance emboldens countries to follow int’l law

MANILA: A think tank on Monday commended President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for his historic keynote message at the 21st International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that sounded the call to strengthen partnerships and multilateral cooperation to address key geopolitical challenges. Marcos' speech on May 31 emboldened states to abide by the fundamental tenets of international law as responsible members of the international community, the Stratbase ADR Institute said in a statement. 'Upholding the rules-based international order, the President said, is crucial to stability and prosperity," Stratbase said. The think tank also said it had been at the forefront of advocating for respect for the rule of law and adherence to the rules-based international order. "Guided by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Arbitral Award, the Institute asserts the country's legal and economic rights within our own waters, particularly in the West Philippine Sea," the group added. It said Marcos' strong pronouncement that the administration will stand by its solemn commitment to do 'whatever it takes to protect our sovereign home -- to the last square inch, to the last square millimeter' -- is a reaffirmation that it is on the right side of history. Stratbase added that such statements serve to empower the country's brave frontliners, whether uniformed or civilian, to continue to safeguard Philippine territory in the face of aggression. "The President declared that he will not yield. Neither will we. The Institute calls on like-minded states to staunchly defend the rule of law and support the Philippines' bid for a seat at the United Nations Security Council for the term 2027-2028. Alongside this, we call on our fellow Filipinos to continue their efforts, whether big or small, to fight for the West Philippine Sea and stand united against malign foreign influences seeking to divide us," it noted. Australia, PH defense ties "at high point" During the Shangri-La Dial ogue, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles said the Philippines and Australia's defense and security relations are at a "high point." Marles made the remark during his formal bilateral meeting with his Philippine counterpart, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., on the sidelines of the IISS. "Our relations with the Philippines are at their high point. We very much welcome this development," Marles said. Teodoro told Marles that he is looking forward to bringing the Australia-Philippines defense and security relations to "greater heights" as they jointly cooperate in strengthening the rules-based international order. Source: Philippines News Agency