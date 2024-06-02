Theme-park inspired 4PH project rising in Mindanao

MANILA: A theme-park inspired housing project under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program is now rising in Misamis Oriental province. Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, along with other key DHSUD and Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) officials, personally inspected the Valley View Township in Barangay Sta. Ana, Tagoloan town on Thursday. The project, composed of several 12-story buildings with commercial shops, intends to benefit more than 10,000 families. "This will be our model township Pambansang Pabahay (national housing) project here in Mindanao. It has a nice, theme-park look open park with green and mountain scenery around," Acuzar said as quoted in a news release on Sunday. "Sa ganda ng lugar, sigurado akong magiging inspirado at mas produktibo ang ating mga beneficiaries dito sa Valley View (With the beauty of the place, I'm sure our beneficiaries will be inspired and more productive here at Valley View)," he added. Under 4PH, Acuzar is advocating for the allocation of substantial open spaces for parks, playgrounds and other common amenities. "Sa open parks lang nagkakapantay-pantay ang ating mga kababayan mahirap man o mayaman (Only in open parks are our countrymen equal whether they are poor or rich)," Acuzar said. The Valley View Township project is being implemented by SHFC, headed by President and CEO Federico Laxa. It is being supervised by SHFC Vice President for Visayas and Mindanao, Engr. Felman Gilbang. During his visit in Mindanao, the DHSUD chief also inspected a second 4PH project now ongoing construction in Tagoloan which broke ground last month. He was joined by Undersecretary Avelino Tolentino III, Strategic Communications and Public Affairs Service Director Mario Mallari and DHSUD Regional Office 10 Director Ariel Abragan. Source: Philippines News Agency