The ship left Subic Port, Zambales on Jan. 28.

"The LD-602 is one of the Philippine Navy (PN) ships that was tapped by the Department of Social Welfare(DWSD) and Development and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) for a mission to transport relief goods to the families and individuals affected by the shear lines and constant low-pressure areas in Mindanao. The relief goods delivered consist of food packs, kitchen kits, hygiene kits, sleeping kits and family tents," AFP public affairs Col. Jorry Baclor said.

Also on Saturday, another PN ship, BRP Tarlac (LD-601) transported 276 tons of relief goods which are now being prepared by DSWD and OCD to deliver directly to the affected families in the Zamboanga area.

A total of 634 tons of goods were transported to their designated destinations by the AFP’s ships over the weekend.

The Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Office of the OCD and the AFP, composed of the PN and the Philippine Army provided manpower to unload the relief goods.

Baclor said this in line with the guidance of AFP chief Gen. Andres Centino, to deploy military assets for the conduct of humanitarian and disaster response in order to alleviate human suffering caused by various calamities

