Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen continues to stand in the gap with Los Angeles County and surrounding community’s

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation will give away two cars on Christmas day. The charity event coordinator creator, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen, is well-known throughout Los Angeles County for sponsoring the 1,000 Turkey and Toy Giveaway every year with his wife and children. This holiday season, the foundation, Dr. Allen and his family, has launched a social media and billboard campaign for the giveaway. Expanding the opportunity for more residents to register for the Christmas event, thousands have flooded the website (www.saintvinsoneugeneallen. com) and Dr. Allen’s social media @DrAllenLa, for the growing charitable giveaway.

The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation’s objective is to provide compassion and hope to the underserved in the community. Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen received four county and city awards for outstanding community leader in 2022. Receiving support from the cities of Paramount, San Gabriel, Compton and Carson. Dr. Allen and his family (Allenfamilyunity) has already started providing Turkey dinners in drug rehabilitation centers, disability homes, battered women shelters and for the homeless population.

Dr. Allen States: “I’ll never forget the pain of poverty, the sadness of the holidays and the hope that one day GOD would save me! He did, and now my mission is to save others. The joy of helping others is therapy for those harsh struggles. My presence shows others they can also achieve their heart’s desires, failure is not an option for our growing community.”

In February of 2022, the foundation made world headlines with its founder Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen becoming the titleholder of the Guinness World Record for the Largest 3-D Printed Sculpture of a Human. In April of 2022, during a gas card giveaway, Ryan Oscar Cabrera celebrated with Dr. Allen, as he was awarded the winner of the car giveaway. The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation is a staple in the Los Angeles community, with partners throughout California. In 2023, Dr. Allen plans to visit Cleveland, Mississippi to giveaway three homes to three needy families.

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen is the founder of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care and Corona Virus Test Los Angeles facilities, located throughout Southern California. For 20 years, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and his wife, Dr. Connie Yu Allen, have centered their commitment to servicing Los Angeles County and the surrounding communities. The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen organization has been a legendary pillar in the community during tough times. Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen ran as a candidate in the 2022 race for Insurance Commissioner in the June primary.

Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation

P.O. Box 10402

Torrance, CA 90505

Website: www. saintvinsoneugeneallen.com

Social Media: @DrAllenLa

YouTube: Conversations with Dr. Allen

YouTube: AllenFamilyUnity

Contact Information:

Derrick Dzurko

Press Agent

derrick@e1mgmedia.com

(888) 231-6942

Related Images

Image 1: Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen

Image 2: Allen Family

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8703800