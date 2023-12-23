The Philippines’ Daniella Uy and Bianca Pagdanganan ended up joint 23rd in the Asia Pacific Cup won by Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul at Pondok Indah course in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday.

Thitikul carded a 69 in the final round for 14-under 202 to beat Korean Dayeon Lee by seven strokes and take home USD100:nder 202 to beat Korean Dayeon Lee by seven strokes and take home USD100,000. Uy carded a two-over 74 while Pagdanganan scored 76 for 219s. Dottie Ardina matched par at 72 but wound up tied at 28th with a 221, while last year's champion Princess Superal carded 79 for 230 and joint 45th in a field of 57. Thitikul produced five birdies against a bogey after 11 holes. She settled for pars and a bogey in the last seven. Lee finished seven strokes behind at 209 after a 71. Koreans Minbyeol Kim placed third with a 211 after a 70; and amateur Minsol Kim and Hyosong Lee tied for fourth at 212 after 70 and 71, respectively. Thitikul and Jaravee Boonchant pocketed the team title with a 15-under 417, seven strokes clear of Korea 4's Youmin Hwang and Minbyeol Kim, and Korea 5's Minsol Kim and Hyosong Lee, who matched 424s. Uy-Ardina ended up 13th in team play with eight-over 440 while Pagdangana n-Superal tied for 19th with Thailand 4 and Indonesia 3 449s. MANILA: The Department of Budget and Management on Saturday assured the public of the national government's transparent utilization of the PHP5.768 trillion budget for 2024. The DBM shall continue to ensure "sound, efficient, and effective management and utilization of government resources to achieve our country's development goals,' Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in a statement. To address concerns about fiscal prudence, Pangandaman said the 2024 national budget would continue to prioritize responsible debt management, while supporting the country's post-pandemic recovery which is guided by the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF). She said there is a projected decrease in the deficit from 6.1 percent in 2023 to a target of slightly above 5 percent in 2024, stressing that it demonstrates the Marcos administration's commitment to fiscal consolidation over the long term. 'Our MTFF started with a very high deficit, exceeding 7 percent during t he pandemic… We're making steady progress, aiming to bring it down to 3 percent by 2028. Reducing the deficit translates to less borrowing, but responsible borrowing for productive purposes remains crucial,' Pangandaman said. Pangandaman also echoed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s commitment to leaving a legacy that is 'free of burdensome debt for future generations.' 'We are one with the President in ensuring that we honor the taxpayers who make the national budget possible. As what the President said, 'Debt is not the kind of inheritance we want for those who will come after us. Good fiscal stewardship imposes upon us discipline not to be led into the temptation of bloating what we owe,'' she said. Pangandaman also clarified that the unprogrammed funds in the 2024 General Appropriations Act are 'standby appropriations' distinct from the approved government fiscal program. She said the unprogrammed funds for next will year would help the government address unforeseen expenditures and prioritize essen tial programs and projects. She noted that unprogrammed appropriations of the 2024 budget has built-in safeguards to prevent unconstitutional spending. The unprogrammed funds are not automatically allocated and can only be released, if several funding conditions are met, such as when the government, through the Bureau of the Treasury, is able to collect excess revenue or income beyond its initial projection, or should foreign or approved financial loans or grants proceeds are realized. Should there be excess revenues that may trigger the availability of the unprogrammed funds, government agencies are required to submit necessary requirements before given access to the standby fund to ensure that spending stays within legal limits. Source: Philippines News Agency